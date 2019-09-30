Mets Fan Sues Team Over Alleged T-Shirt Cannon Concussion

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A New York Mets fan has filed suit against the team, claiming he suffered a concussion and eye damage after being hit in the face with a T-shirt blasted from a cannon that was 15 feet away from him, his lawyer said Monday. Alexander Swanson, 54, was at a game with his three kids at Queens’ Citi Field in June trying to get the attention of one of several people throwing T-shirts into the lower-level stands when a man wielding a T-shirt cannon intended for firing shirts into the upper-decks misfired, Swanson’s attorney Dustin A. Levine of Ancona Associates told Law360....

