Rakoff Triples Objector's Atty Fees In $3B Petrobras Deal

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A man who saved a class of investors $46 million in legal fees stemming from their $3 billion settlement with Brazil's state-run oil giant Petrobras won almost $34,000 for his legal counsel in an order dated Friday, roughly tripling the original award. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff originally awarded the objector's counsel $11,732, but the Second Circuit told him to reconsider in early September. This time, Judge Rakoff awarded about $33,742, with the $22,000 difference reflecting preliminary work, such as responding to discovery requests, necessary to participate as an objector at all. The judge referenced a court in California that awarded...

