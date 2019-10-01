CareerBuilder Hit With ERISA Suit Over 401(k) Plan

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A member of CareerBuilder's 401(k) investment plan filed a class action in Illinois federal court Monday accusing the employment website of failing to limit "excessive and unreasonable" compensation to ADP and Morgan Stanley for record-keeping and advisory services, costing it millions of dollars. Named plaintiff Carl Martin, a former CareerBuilder employee, brings Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims against the company, unnamed members of the pension plan committee and unnamed "monitoring defendants" who appointed those members. Martin alleges they caused the plan to invest millions in imprudent investment options because they facilitated revenue sharing payments back to ADP and Morgan Stanley....

