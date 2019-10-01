Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CareerBuilder Hit With ERISA Suit Over 401(k) Plan

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A member of CareerBuilder's 401(k) investment plan filed a class action in Illinois federal court Monday accusing the employment website of failing to limit "excessive and unreasonable" compensation to ADP and Morgan Stanley for record-keeping and advisory services, costing it millions of dollars.

Named plaintiff Carl Martin, a former CareerBuilder employee, brings Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims against the company, unnamed members of the pension plan committee and unnamed "monitoring defendants" who appointed those members. Martin alleges they caused the plan to invest millions in imprudent investment options because they facilitated revenue sharing payments back to ADP and Morgan Stanley....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies