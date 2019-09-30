Duracell's Battery Claims Mislead Consumers, Energizer Says

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Duracell is duping people into believing its new “Optimum” AA and AAA batteries are more powerful and longer lasting than all other batteries in the same size categories, Energizer alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday in New York federal court. In a 20-page complaint, Energizer Brands LLC alleges Duracell U.S. Operations Inc. is falsely marketing its “Optimum” batteries as both more powerful and longer lasting when they’re not — and Duracell knows it. “Duracell is intentionally misleading the public to conclude that Optimum batteries offer both ‘extra life’ and ‘extra power’ in all devices — when they do not — through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS