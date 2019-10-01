Keurig Can't Recover Rival's Docs In Antitrust MDL

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge nixed Keurig's bid to uncover documents from TreeHouse Foods in a long-running antitrust suit against the coffee machine giant, ruling that the records from a prior patent challenge between the companies are irrelevant to this case. U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Pitman concluded Monday that the coffee appliance giant is not entitled to the records from the patent challenge as it fights against TreeHouse Foods Inc.'s allegations that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.'s patent suit was "subjectively and objectively baseless." Keurig had sued Sturm Foods Inc., owned by TreeHouse Foods, in 2010 over claims that the dry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS