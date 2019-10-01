Mercedes Avoids Kan. Claims In Faulty Transmission Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed one named plaintiff’s state law claim in a proposed class action alleging Mercedes-Benz USA LLC sold vehicles with defective transmissions, ruling that because he got the car in Illinois, he can’t bring his case under Kansas state law. In the case brought by named plaintiffs Terry Hamm and Bryce Meeker, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila wrote in an order Monday that Meeker’s claims under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act failed, while Hamm’s claims against the automaker can go forward. Hamm and Meeker allege in the suit that their Mercedes-Benz vehicles’ transmissions failed less than a...

