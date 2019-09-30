Nike Hits Skechers With Suit Over 'Skecherizing' Footwear IP

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. hit Skechers USA Inc. with a lawsuit in California federal court Monday, claiming that Skechers ripped off Nike's patented VaporMax and Air Max 270 designs using a business strategy Skechers calls "Skecherizing" that involves taking inspiration from rival products to design athletic footwear. In a three-count complaint, Nike claims that Skechers' CEO Robert Greenberg has directed employees to copy competitors' designs to gain market share. As evidence, the suit points to internal documents Skechers produced in related IP suits filed by Nike that allegedly show the company designed their shoes using rivals' designs. Nike claims in its latest lawsuit...

