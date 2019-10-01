Nikko Gets Fed Claims Cut From $50M Stock-Plan Loss Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT) -- Nikko Asset Management Co. Ltd. and its CEO have escaped allegations they violated federal securities law by manipulating an employee stock option plan, but still must face state law fraud and contract claims, a New York federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska wrote in an opinion and order Monday that the plaintiffs — former Nikko executives that held stock acquisition rights through the plan — didn’t prove that they were “tricked” into parting with those rights in a way that violated federal securities law. “None of the plaintiffs … has alleged a sufficient connection between any misrepresentations...

