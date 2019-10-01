BNSF, CSX, Others Hit With Flurry Of Price-Fixing Suits

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Railroad giants BNSF Railway Co., Union Pacific Railroad Co., CSX Transportation Inc. and Norfolk Southern Railway Co. were hit with multiple complaints by shippers alleging they engaged in a years-long conspiracy to use fuel surcharges to fix shipping prices and overcharge consumers by millions of dollars, after the shippers were previously denied class certification. The rail shippers, which include utility companies and car manufacturers, had been denied class certification in long-running multidistrict litigation and were given until September 30 to file individual antitrust claims. The complaints, filed Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.; North Carolina; California and elsewhere, accuse the railroad...

