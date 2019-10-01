Atty Shouldn't Get Retrial Over $18M Tax Scheme, Court Told

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- There is plenty of evidence against a Houston attorney convicted of defrauding the Internal Revenue Service in an $18 million tax scheme, the U.S. government has told a Texas court in asking to uphold the conviction and deny a retrial. Witnesses testified that they warned Jack Stephen Pursley about his undeclared foreign bank accounts with untaxed income and asked him to hide his ownership of a company from a compliance officer in the Isle of Man, the U.S. government told a federal district court Monday in opposing an acquittal or new trial. The witnesses also testified that they requested and received Pursley's...

