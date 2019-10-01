Crypto Pump-And-Dump Claims Can't Hold Up, Execs Say

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Two defendants allegedly linked to accusations that biotech company-turned-cryptocurrency investor Riot Blockchain Inc.'s pivot to blockchain was part of a pump-and-dump scheme said Monday in New Jersey federal court that investors' attempts to connect them with the move were tenuous at best. Mike Dai, who said his tenure as a Riot director was short-lived, and Mark Groussman, who describes himself as an "individual investor who was never an employee, director, or officer at Riot," both asked U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson to dismiss the suit with prejudice. The investors, led by Stanley Golovac, brought the suit in 2018, alleging they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS