Mass. DoorDash Driver Must Arbitrate Wage Claims

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday ordered arbitration in a driver's suit alleging food delivery app DoorDash misclassified him as an independent contractor, saying the driver isn't a transportation worker who'd be exempt from arbitration. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani granted DoorDash Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration in Darnell Austin's suit claiming the company denied him minimum wage and overtime by labeling him as an independent contractor instead of an employee. Judge Talwani rejected Austin's bid to keep his suit in court by claiming he fits the definition of a transportation worker who is exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act. Section...

