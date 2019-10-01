EU Clears Novelis' $2.6B Aluminum Deal With Plant Sale

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Europe’s competition enforcer signed off on aluminum giant Novelis Inc.’s planned $2.6 billion purchase of Aleris Corp. Tuesday after the companies agreed to sell a plant in Belgium, but the deal still faces a challenge in the U.S. The European Commission approved the move contingent on the sale of Aleris' aluminum automotive body sheet business in Europe, including a production facility in Duffel, Belgium. While the commission’s concerns centered on the supply of aluminum to automakers, the sale will also have to include other products produced at the plant, as well as research and development assets, to ensure the buyer can...

