Locke Lord Aids $200M Capital One Loan For 5 B'way Theaters

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Capital One has loaned $200 million to theater owner Jujamcyn Theaters for five Broadway theaters, and Locke Lord LLP worked on the transaction, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from Capital One NA is for theaters at 219 W. 48th St., 246 W. 44th St., 243 W. 52nd St., 230 W. 49th St. and 302 W. 45th St., and mortgage documents filed on Tuesday show Jason Ulezalka at Locke Lord worked on the transaction. It wasn't immediately clear what role Ulezalka, who couldn't be reached for comment, played on the matter. The 219 W. 48th...

