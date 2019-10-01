Feds Urge Justices Not To Allow Damages In Border Shooting

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday cautioned the U.S. Supreme Court against allowing the father of a slain Mexican teenager to collect damages after a U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot the boy across the southwest border. In a friend-of-the-court brief, U.S. Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco urged the high court not to allow foreign citizens to collect damages from federal officials in the context of a cross-border shooting, after the teenager’s father sued U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa Jr. for violating his son’s constitutional rights. The federal government claimed that the case involves national security matters and warned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS