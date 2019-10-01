Ex-NY Rep. Collins Cops To Insider Trading, Lying To FBI

Law360, New York (October 1, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York pled guilty to insider trading Tuesday, hours after his resignation from Congress became official, telling a federal judge that he schemed to help his son avoid biotech investment losses and made false statements to the FBI. Former Rep. Chris Collins, center, leaves Manhattan federal court Tuesday after entering a guilty plea. (Pete Brush | Law360) Collins, 69, admitted to two criminal counts before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, who set a Jan. 17 date for sentencing. "I regret my actions beyond anything that I can say here today," Collins told the judge,...

