EEOC, Dollar General Reach Deal In 6-Year-Old Race Bias Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission struck a deal with Dollar General to end a long-running Illinois federal suit alleging the bargain retailer's criminal background check policy discriminated against a nationwide class of black job applicants. The EEOC and Dollar General said in a joint status update Monday that they reached a deal in mediation on Sept. 11 but did not provide settlement details. The parties are "arranging for signing a consent decree that they intend to submit to the court for final approval," they said in the update. An EEOC representative declined to comment and provide settlement details Tuesday. Attorneys...

