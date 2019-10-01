Texas Contractor Coughs Up Shorted OT To H-2B Workers

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Texas employer who purportedly cheated his H-2B visa workers out of overtime wages has surrendered $70,000 in back pay and civil penalties as a result of a U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation into the payment practices, the government announced Tuesday. Juan Vizcaino, doing contracting business in Odessa, Texas, as Vizcaino LP, had to make the payments to 22 employees hired under the temporary visa program and to two U.S. workers hired while he was recruiting guest workers. The $70,000 payment includes nearly $46,000 in back wages and about $24,000 in civil penalties, according to the announcement. The H-2B...

