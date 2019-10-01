Claims Court Says It Can Hear Dispute Over $82B Army Deal

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A protest over an $82 billion Army logistics program has survived after a judge ruled that the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has the authority to review a contract awarded despite its connection to an unchallengeable task order. Judge Loren A. Smith said in an opinion unsealed Monday that even though the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act typically bars protests against low-value task orders, it is not the initial task order awarded to Fluor Intercontinental Inc. that is being protested. Instead, a joint venture between government services company PAE and engineering firm Parsons Corp. is complaining about the technical evaluations for the...

