Philippines' Bloomberry Hit With $296M Arbitration Award

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Singapore-based arbitral tribunal has ordered Bloomberry Resorts Corp. to pay $296 million to a unit of a Las Vegas casino management company in a dispute over the termination of a management agreement for a Philippines casino. The decision, issued Sept. 27, must be confirmed by a court in the Philippines in order to be enforceable, Bloomberry said in a Philippines regulatory filing. Global Gaming Philippines LLC initiated the proceedings in 2013 after Bloomberry terminated a contract to manage its Solaire Resort & Casino in Manila. The award outlines that Bloomberry must pay more than $195.5 million to buy back Global...

