Opioid MDL Judge Rips Ohio AG's Late Bellwether Attack

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Ohio attorney general's new campaign to torpedo the first bellwether trial in multidistrict opioid litigation is happening way too late and misconstrues key legal issues, the MDL's supervising judge told the Sixth Circuit on Tuesday. In a blistering three-page letter, U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster accused Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost of waiting far too long to depict the MDL's 2,000-plus cases — which have mostly been filed by cities and counties — as threats to state sovereignty. Yost in late August asked the Sixth Circuit to throw out or delay the MDL's first bellwether trial, which is set...

