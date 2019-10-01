2nd Circ. Revives ERISA Suit Against NYU Investment Adviser

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit breathed new life Tuesday into a lawsuit accusing Cammack LaRhette Advisors LLC of giving New York University bad advice about how to run its retirement plan, holding that the lawsuit doesn't duplicate a $358 million Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit NYU won last year. The appellate court decided U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest was wrong to say that the NYU workers' lawsuit against Cammack, NYU's investment adviser, marked an impermissible attempt to get "another bite at the apple" after losing their suit against the university. The Second Circuit on Tuesday gave NYU workers another shot at an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS