Geico Urges 7th Circ. Not To Revive Class Action Over Tax

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Geico Corp. has asked the Seventh Circuit to toss out an appeal attempting to revive a class action accusing the company of failing to pay taxes to an insured individual for his replacement vehicle after his original was totaled. Because Nathan Sigler never proved that he used his insurance money to pay for a replacement vehicle, Geico cannot be expected to pay any related taxes, the company said Monday. “By failing to allege he incurred taxes or fees in replacing his totaled vehicle and [providing] proof to Geico of same, plaintiff fails to allege Geico was obligated to reimburse him,” the...

