Orrick Nabs Theranos Exec's Trial Atty For Seattle Office

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has landed the attorney representing Theranos' former President and Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani in both criminal and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission cases as a partner in the firm's Seattle office, the firm announced Tuesday. Jeff Coopersmith, who for eight years was a federal prosecutor in Seattle, is joining Orrick from Davis Wright Tremaine LLP and brings his high-profile Theranos client to the firm with him. Orrick attorneys filed a proposed substitution of counsel in Balwani's criminal and civil cases in California federal court on Tuesday morning. The move comes as Balwani faces allegations...

