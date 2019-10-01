Analogic Exits Investor Challenge To $1.1B Altaris Tie-Up

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Analogic Corp. and its board of directors have ditched a proposed shareholder class action seeking damages over a $1.1 billion acquisition by private equity firm Altaris Capital Partners LLC, with a Massachusetts federal judge finding an allegedly misleading proxy statement used legally protected language. Analogic’s investors accused the medical and security technology company of improperly securing their approval for the deal, which closed in June 2018, by filing a false and misleading proxy statement that led them to accept a lowball offer. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs decided Monday that the statements at issue are actually protected by the Private...

