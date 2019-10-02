Centra Tech Investors Fight Judge's Cert. Denial In ICO Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Investors in the defunct cryptocurrency company Centra Tech disputed a Florida federal judge's denial of their class certification bid for being "untimely," saying Tuesday that the judge himself never set a deadline. The investors have renewed their bid for certification in their suit against Centra Tech, which was effectively shut down last year after federal authorities charged its founders with a $25 million initial coin offering fraud scheme. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. rejected their first bid last month in a ruling that claimed the investors hadn't explained why their motion was filed more than a year after their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS