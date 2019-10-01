Harvard's Race-Conscious Admissions Policy Is Constitutional

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge handed Harvard University a win Tuesday in a landmark admissions trial, finding the Ivy League school's race-conscious admissions policy is constitutional. In a highly anticipated decision, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said the anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions could not present a single example of a rejected applicant that reflected racial animus on the part of the nation's oldest university. Judge Burroughs noted the U.S. Supreme Court's 2003 ruling in Grutter v. Bollinger, which held that affirmative action would not be needed forever in order to achieve diversity. But for now, she said Harvard's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS