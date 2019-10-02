DC Circ. Delays $1B Pipeline Fight After 3rd Circ. Ruling

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 1:40 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit put on hold oral arguments scheduled for this week in a challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of the $1 billion PennEast gas pipeline, to allow appeals to play out from a Third Circuit decision that developers can't seize state-owned land for the project. The D.C. Circuit decided Tuesday to postpone the oral argument that was scheduled for Friday and placed the case in abeyance until any final disposition of the Third Circuit case or a potential U.S. Supreme Court appeal of that ruling. The court previously questioned whether the case was even still ripe in...

