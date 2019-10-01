Apple Again Denied En Banc Appeal Over $439M VirnetX Loss

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday rejected Apple's second bid for an en banc review of its $439 million loss to VirnetX over network security patents, after the tech giant argued there had been an "extraordinary collision" of proceedings in the court and the patent office and the situation warrants review. In a two-page, per curiam decision, a three-judge panel denied Apple Inc.'s motion to vacate its Aug. 1 order denying the rehearing bid. On Tuesday, the panel also denied Apple's request for leave to file a second combined petition for en banc rehearing without offering further explanation. The decision is the latest...

