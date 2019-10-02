Appeals Court Revives Google iPhone Tracking Case

Law360, London (October 2, 2019, 11:11 AM BST) -- An appeals court in London on Wednesday revived a multibillion-pound privacy suit brought by an activist accusing Google of tracking iPhone users, ruling that he can seek damages from the technology giant on the behalf of 4.4 million consumers in Britain. Judge Geoffrey Vos, sitting at the Appeals Court, said Google had extracted browser information from each of the 4.4 million consumers, and that the data was something of value. (AP) Three judges sitting for the Court of Appeal ruled that Richard Lloyd, the former executive director of consumer rights group Which?, could represent millions of iPhone users in a lawsuit accusing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS