Experian Must Face Delinquent Payday Loan Suit Again

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Reversing his previous ruling after a successful appeal, a California federal judge certified a class of more than 100,000 payday loan customers who claim consumer-reporting giant Experian "jeopardized" their credit history by reporting debts on disputed loans. U.S. District Judge Andrew J. Guilford granted certification Monday to a class led by Georgia resident Demeta Reyes, who claims that Experian continued reporting delinquent loans serviced by Delbert Services Inc. even after Delbert folded and asked the credit agency to stop using its data. Reyes successfully revived the suit on appeal last May after losing to Experian's summary judgment win in 2017. Judge Guilford,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS