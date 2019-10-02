Citing SEC Settlement, Crypto Investors Fight Dismissal Bids

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Investors in biotech company-turned-cryptocurrency enterprise Riot Blockchain Inc. fired back late Tuesday at a flurry of requests to end their consolidated class action made by those they accused of taking over the company in service of a pump-and-dump stock manipulation scheme. In motions to dismiss, Riot and other defendants said that allegations of a takeover plot fell short of showing the court why some of the individuals named in the suit should have to face their accusations. In response, the Riot investors detailed an elaborate ploy to gain control of the small public company, buy up its shares, announce a change of direction in its business,...

