Foley & Lardner Attys Fight DQ Bid In Family Biz Fight

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Two shareholders litigating a yearslong family spat over the value of their shares in a road construction company waited too long and provided insufficient reasons for seeking to disqualify a pair of Foley & Lardner LLP attorneys the shareholders claim are key witnesses in the case, several of the defendants in the case have asserted. Despite being aware for years that attorneys Thomas L. Shriner Jr. and Bryan B. House represented the Walbec Group and its directors, Nancy and John Dewey waited until several weeks before the commencement of trial to ask the Eastern District of Wisconsin to seek to disqualify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS