Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Questions Swirl Around Opioid MDL Bellwether Trial

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A highly anticipated bellwether trial in the opioid multidistrict litigation is increasingly shrouded in uncertainty amid a flurry of settlements with drugmakers and aggressive maneuvers by drug distributors to avoid going before a jury.

A quintet of settlements — a vast deal with Purdue Pharma LP and four deals limited to the bellwether's two combined cases — have eliminated all but one drugmaker defendant from the trial, which is set to start Oct. 21 in Cleveland federal court.

The bellwether deals could suggest that drugmakers aren't interested in taking numerous cases to trial over the course of several years, which sometimes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®