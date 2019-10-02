Medtronic Tells Justices $23M IP Verdict Flouts On-Sale Bar

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Medtronic is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a split Federal Circuit panel’s decision to uphold a $23.5 million patent infringement verdict against the company over spine-aligning devices, saying the circuit court improperly added a new requirement to the on-sale bar rule. In a 33-page petition filed Friday, Medtronic asked the high court to review a Federal Circuit decision affirming a Texas federal jury’s verdict that it infringed two patents invented by Dr. Mark Barry. The panel had been divided on whether the patents were invalid under the on-sale bar rule, which blocks patents from being issued if the invention...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS