St. Louis Tells Justices No Reason To Halt Rams Move Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The St. Louis stadium authority on Tuesday told the U.S. Supreme Court there is no reason to halt a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke while they toss a Hail Mary to avoid going to court over claims they duped the city into paying for efforts to keep the NFL team while it had no actual intention of staying. The St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority argued that while the Rams and Kroenke may pursue their long-shot Supreme Court petition to send the claims to arbitration, the high court should not further delay the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS