5th Circ. Denies Coverage For Russian Roulette Death

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The father of a teenager who died playing Russian roulette can’t collect benefits under his employer’s accidental death and dismemberment insurance because the boy’s death was self-inflicted, the Fifth Circuit affirmed. A three-judge panel said the question of whether or not 17-year-old Adrian Freeman died by suicide was a “red herring” because the policy provided by Securian Life Insurance Co. did not cover self-inflicted wounds, regardless of intent. The panel unanimously affirmed a lower court’s ruling in favor of Securian in an unpublished opinion Tuesday. The policy held by Adrian Freeman's father, Jason Freeman, through his employment at Kohl’s covered neither...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS