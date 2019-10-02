NFL Players Aren't 'Seasonal' Employees, Pa. Court Told

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 2, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A player injured in the NFL urged the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania Wednesday to revisit a precedent holding professional football players are "seasonal" employees under a workers' compensation law, arguing off-season obligations made his contract year-round for purposes of determining how his workers' comp payments should be calculated. An attorney for Anthony Trucks, a linebacker injured during a 2008 preseason game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, argued to the appellate court Wednesday that the year-round obligations of his contract contradicted the court's 1992 ruling in the case of fellow Steeler Larry Station, given the additional mini-camps, team meetings and photo ops players...

