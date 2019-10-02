Ford Must Face Shattering Sunroof Suit, Say Wash. Drivers

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Drivers told a Washington federal judge Tuesday that Ford must face a proposed class action accusing it of knowingly selling vehicles with sunroofs that spontaneously shattered, saying they can prove Ford duped consumers into paying a premium for a defective product. Jacob and Jessica Beaty defended their suit and urged U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton to reject Ford Motor Co.’s recent summary judgment bid, insisting they have evidence the automaker knew as far back as 2007 that the panoramic sunroofs in its Ford Escape SUVs could shatter without warning. In their opposition brief, the Beatys argued that Ford had a...

