NY Judge Inks $21.7M Judgment For Private Equity Investors

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- An investor in a MapleWood Partners LP fund won a $21.7 million judgment in New York trial court against the private equity firm and its directors after they were found to have breached their fiduciary duty to the fund. New York Judge Robert R. Reed on Tuesday entered the $21.7 million win for investor Casita LP after a jury found that MapleWood's directors had breached their duty to the fund by using MapleWood Equity Partners Offshore Ltd.'s investments to generate management fees for themselves rather than seek higher returns for investors. Casita brought the derivative case on behalf of MapleWood Offshore. ...

