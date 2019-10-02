ABB Slips Workers' Suit Over Health Plan Data Breach

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has tossed a proposed class action claiming ABB Inc. sat on its hands while personal data from thousands of employees' health plans was compromised in a 2017 breach, saying the workers failed to show they were at risk of identity theft. U.S. District Court Judge Terrence W. Boyle on Tuesday dismissed Rickey Kimbriel's lawsuit on behalf of nearly 18,000 employees and their family members claiming ABB breached its fiduciary duties by failing to safeguard their personally identifying information when hackers exposed their names, Social Security numbers, Family and Medical Leave Act information and other health plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS