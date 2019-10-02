4 Key Moments From J&J's Mesh Marketing Battle With Calif.

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- California has just completed a first-of-its-kind trial over Johnson & Johnson unit Ethicon's marketing of its pelvic mesh, but resistant witnesses and dueling doctors may spell long odds for convincing a state court judge to rule that the pharma giant deceived Golden State patients and must pay $800 million in penalties. During the eight-week bench trial, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra accused J&J and Ethicon of lying to Golden State consumers and doctors about the safety of two lines of mesh products: tension-free vaginal tape, or TVT, launched in 1998 to treat stress urinary incontinence, and the Prolift, launched in 2005...

