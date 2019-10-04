Facebook Users Press 9th Circ. To Skip Privacy Row Review

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Facebook users suing the social media giant over its face-scanning practices are urging the full Ninth Circuit to refrain from reconsidering a panel decision reviving their class claims, arguing that controlling precedent offers no support for Facebook's "misguided attempt" to overturn the ruling. The 25-page opposition brief filed by Nimesh Patel, Carlo Licata and Adam Pezen comes on the heels of Facebook asking the full Ninth Circuit last month to rehear en banc a unanimous three-judge panel ruling that the plaintiffs had alleged a sufficiently concrete injury to allow them to proceed to trial in a certified class action alleging Facebook's face-scanning practices violate Illinois' Biometric...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS