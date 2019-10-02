PR Standout Denies Charges He Bilked Former Employers

Law360, New York (October 2, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A 37-year-old marketing pro hailed by PRWeek as part of "the next generation of industry leadership" denied fraud charges Wednesday in Manhattan after federal prosecutors said he bilked two former employers, saddling one with $2.5 million of losses. Andrew Garson, 37, of Rockville Centre, New York, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin N. Fox, entered a plea of not guilty on two counts of wire fraud and was released on a $500,000 bond. The lawbreaking occurred between 2014 and 2018, according to the charges. Garson's LinkedIn page says he worked for a company called WME|IMG from 2013 until January 2018 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS