Texas Lime E-Scooter Negligence Suit Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday sent to arbitration a negligence suit filed by the family of a Dallas man who died after falling off an electric scooter, saying the man agreed to arbitration when he signed up to use Lime's e-scooter service. U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer determined there was a valid arbitration agreement between Lime and Jacoby Joseph Stoneking, who was operating a Lime e-scooter in Dallas in September 2018 when the e-scooter deck purportedly "suddenly and unexpectedly … broke in half," causing Stoneking to fall to the ground and injure his head, arms and legs. Stoneking died...

