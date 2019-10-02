Fed. Circ. Judge ‘Baffled’ To Be Analyzing VCR Patent

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit judge said Wednesday that she found it difficult to believe a patent involving VCR technology had come before the court, casting doubt on TiVo subsidiary Rovi’s attempt to revive a patent successfully challenged by Comcast at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. A Federal Circuit judge said she was “baffled” that a patent related to VCR technology landed at the appeals court, in a case that’s part of a broader legal battle between Comcast and TiVo subsidiary Rovi. (AP) “I’m just kind of baffled. How are we here on a VCR patent," U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore said....

