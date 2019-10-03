Calif. Phone Co. Hit With Class Action Over Unwanted Calls

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A California man hit the Southern California Telephone Company with a proposed class action Wednesday, accusing the company of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by calling him repeatedly despite his number being on the National Do Not Call Registry. Robert Bernstein, whose phone number has been on the registry since 2003, received repeated phone calls from the company despite his requests to not be contacted. The calls originated from a number that "numerous individuals have complained about" on a website set up to track down the caller, according to the complaint in California federal court. One recipient who posted the...

