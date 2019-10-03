Insurer Not On Hook For $5M In Air Ambulance Bills

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Cleveland has found that nonprofit insurer Medical Mutual of Ohio can keep more than $5 million it refused to pay to private equity-owned air ambulance company Air Evac for what the insurer said were years' worth of exorbitant transport bills. Medical Mutual refused to pay the full amounts billed by Air Evac on 314 transports taken from 2009 to 2016 by Medical Mutual customers, saying the bills were excessive — as much as $20,000 for a trip. The Ohio federal jury on Wednesday said the two parties had a valid contract for service, but the contract did not...

