EPA Misses The Irony In Its Calif. Emissions Waiver Rollback

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Last month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released the One National Program Rule,[1] more succinctly known as the withdrawal of California’s Section 209 waiver under the Clean Air Act. If it survives judicial review, the new rule would eliminate California’s long-standing authority to regulate emissions from motor vehicles more stringently than the EPA. As part of the waiver announcement, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler was quoted as saying that “California has the worst air quality in the United States.” Moreover, on Sept. 24, Wheeler sent a formal letter[2] to Mary Nichols, chair of the California...

