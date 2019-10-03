TWA Pilots' American Airlines Contract Suit Stays Grounded

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has rejected an appeal by a group of TWA pilots who tried to revive their claims that American Airlines and the Allied Pilots Association colluded to give them the short end of the stick in contract negotiations after American Airlines bought TWA. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Wednesday told the pilots that the bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 reorganization of American Airlines' parent company was right to toss their claims, finding that many of the claims are undercut by the facts of the case. The dispute stems from the merger of American Airlines and...

